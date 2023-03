Just 10 minutes' stroll from Upper Pelling's Zero Point junction, the helipad is about the best viewpoint around, with almost 360-degree views.

The 'No Trespassing' signs are widely ignored except during emergencies or state visits, which is the only time that helicopters actually land here. During the walk up you'll have more views, notably the silhouette of Namchi's Char Dham on a far southern ridge top.