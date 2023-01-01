St Teresa’s Church

A fascinating missionary church built in 1929 by Swiss Jesuits, St Teresa's was constructed to incorporate designs from a Bhutanese gompa. The 12 wooden apostles are reminiscent of Buddhist monks, and carvings on the doors resemble the tashi tagye, eight auspicious symbols of Himalayan Buddhism. It's about 2km west of the town centre (downhill): fork left off Rishi Rd behind the petrol station after 1.2km, fork right after about 350m, and you'll reach the church gate in another 350m.

If it's locked, ask the next-door neighbours.