Built from 1912 to 1922, the main temple of this Gelugpa-school Tibetan monastery of 50 monks contains statues of past, present and future Buddhas. Don't miss the fascinating museum just above the main monastery, whose exhibits include a model of the temple made from 28,300 matchsticks. The monastery is about 1.5km northeast (uphill) from the town centre: take the right fork about 800m up the road past Deki Lodge, and you'll find it on your right after 100m.