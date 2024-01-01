Thongsa Gompa

Kalimpong

A short distance below the junction of RC Mintri and Rishi Rds is this charming Nyingmapa-school monastery, also known as the Bhutanese Monastery. The gompa was founded in 1678, but the present main building, surrounded by 220 small prayer wheels, was built in the 19th century after the Gorkhas rampaged across Sikkim.

