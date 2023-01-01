Himalayan Handmade Paper Industry

Visitors are welcome to drop into this small workshop to see traditional paper-making processes, from boiling and pulping of the local argayli (daphne) bush to sifting, pressing and drying. The resulting insect-resistant paper is used to block-print Buddhist monastic scriptures, but it's also sold here as notebooks and cards. Morning is the best time to see production. It's a 15-minute walk from town, with a partly hidden sign on a 'Private Road' driveway, on the right side of the road.