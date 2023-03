This offbeat collection of Lepcha treasures could be likened to rummaging through the attic of your grandfather’s house (if he were a Lepcha elder). A guide explains Lepcha creation myths, while pointing out religious texts, sacred porcupine quill hats and old pangolin skins. It’s a 10-minute walk downhill below the Sports Ground. Times vary so call ahead.

The Lepcha gompa in the grounds is worth a look but is normally closed.