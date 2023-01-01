On a clear day, the morning views of Khangchendzonga from this hilltop park, about 500m higher than the town centre, are simply superb. After savouring the views you can have breakfast (8.30am to 11am) at the Deolo Tourist Lodge here, and then walk down to Kalimpong via Dr Graham’s Home. It's a 9km walk or drive from the town centre; a one-way taxi costs around ₹300.

In recent years the hill has been the take-off spot for very popular tandem paragliding, with several operators' kiosks clustered outside the park gate. However paragliding at Kalimpong was suspended indefinitely pending development of new regulations, following a fatal accident in November 2018.