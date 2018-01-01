Skiathos Airport Private Arrival Transfer

Get your Greek vacation off to the best possible start with a pre arranged Skiathos private airport transfer. Skiathos airport is a bewildering, bustling place at the best of times; why waste time standing in line and struggling with heavy baggage, when you can be greeted by a professional driver and whisked off straight to your hotel.There is a large modern fleet of reliable vehicles with ample space for all your luggage. Driven by courteous professional drivers who will assist with your luggage, the service operates round the clock seven days a week.All incoming flights are constantly monitored for early or late arrivals, so you can be sure your driver will be waiting as arranged. A seamless hassle-free start to the perfect Skiathos holiday!