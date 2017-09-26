Salzburg Small Group Day Tour from Munich

Salzburg is also one of the most popular movie tourism destinations in the world for one simple reason, The Sound of Music. With a group of up to 25 people, you will see sights you'll remember from the silver screen. Salzburg is one of the finest preserved medieval old towns in Europe, criss-crossed with winding streets and venerable market places and adorned with architectural monuments of the later baroque era. Piazzas and fountains, the stunning Domkirche Cathedral, palaces, gardens, churches, monasteries, confectioneries and patisseries. And towering above it all, the breathtaking 900 year old fortress Festung Hohensalzburg, the magnificent edifice that dominates the city's skyline. Your expert guide will bring you on a train ride from Munich to Austria and back again and put their knowledge of the city and what is best to see and do at your service. We'll provide you with a map and give you a 1.5-hour orientation tour through the major sites. You'll then have three hours to explore the city for yourself before the return journey. We have the inside knowledge of what to see and where to go and are dedicated to helping you experience the city by the most convenient and most efficient means. The journey to Salzburg takes approximately two hours by train. Germany's rail system is world renowned and this journey to the Alps is no exception. Trains are clean, comfortable and equipped with washrooms. Feel free to walk around and chat to your fellow travelers as well as your guide, who can answer any questions about Munich and Bavaria.