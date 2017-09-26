Welcome to Salzburg
Beyond Salzburg’s two biggest money-spinners – Mozart and The Sound of Music – hides a city with a burgeoning arts scene, wonderful food, manicured parks, quiet side streets where classical music wafts from open windows, and concert halls that uphold musical tradition 365 days a year. Everywhere you go, the scenery, the skyline, the music and the history send your spirits soaring higher than Julie Andrews' octave-leaping vocals.
The Original Sound of Music Tour in Salzburg
Relax and listen to the soundtrack or sing along to the famous songs and lyrics including 'My Favourite Things,' 'Do-Re-Mi,' 'Edelweiss,' 'Climb Ev'ry Mountain,' 'Sixteen Going on Seventeen,' 'The Lonely Goatherd' and, of course, the glorious title song, 'The Sound of Music.'You will stop in Mondsee for roughly one hour where you will have free time to explore Mondsee Cathedral, the setting of the famous film wedding. You can also explore this beautiful Austrian town at your leisure and we recommend stopping by Mrs Brown's cafe to taste the best 'crisp apple strudel' in Mondsee.
Salzburg Small Group Day Tour from Munich
Salzburg is also one of the most popular movie tourism destinations in the world for one simple reason, The Sound of Music. With a group of up to 25 people, you will see sights you'll remember from the silver screen. Salzburg is one of the finest preserved medieval old towns in Europe, criss-crossed with winding streets and venerable market places and adorned with architectural monuments of the later baroque era. Piazzas and fountains, the stunning Domkirche Cathedral, palaces, gardens, churches, monasteries, confectioneries and patisseries. And towering above it all, the breathtaking 900 year old fortress Festung Hohensalzburg, the magnificent edifice that dominates the city's skyline. Your expert guide will bring you on a train ride from Munich to Austria and back again and put their knowledge of the city and what is best to see and do at your service. We'll provide you with a map and give you a 1.5-hour orientation tour through the major sites. You'll then have three hours to explore the city for yourself before the return journey. We have the inside knowledge of what to see and where to go and are dedicated to helping you experience the city by the most convenient and most efficient means. The journey to Salzburg takes approximately two hours by train. Germany's rail system is world renowned and this journey to the Alps is no exception. Trains are clean, comfortable and equipped with washrooms. Feel free to walk around and chat to your fellow travelers as well as your guide, who can answer any questions about Munich and Bavaria.
Mozart Dinner Concert Salzburg
After taking your seat, enjoy arias and duettos from The Magic Flute, Don Giovanni, and The Marriage of Figaro, as well as the very famous first movement of A Little Night Music. The Baroque Hall is one of the last concert halls in Salzburg where candlelight is still permitted.The single courses of the dinner are served during the concert intermissions. (See a sample menu in the Itinerary section below.) Look forward to hearing a concert of highest quality with unique artists.
Eagles Nest in Berchtesgaden Tour from Salzburg
Meet at Mirabellplatz, and travel from Salzburg to the Bavarian Alps. Your route takes in idyllic scenery alongside notable sights, so gaze out as you travel to see Hellbrunn Castle, the Königsee River Valley and mountains dotted with farmhouses.Stop at Obersalzberg, a mountainside hamlet near Berchtesgaden. Then, relax on a 20-minute shuttle bus journey and admire the surrounding alpine beauty as you snake your way up a cliff-clinging pass. Worry not: your bus has special brakes to cope with the terrain.Cast your eyes across to the mountain of Hoher Göll, and then step aboard a brass elevator, which was built to shuttle Hitler’s guests through the cliffs to Eagle’s Nest. Hop out at the top to head straight inside with your skip-the-line ticket.As you explore with your guide, see the spots where Hitler hosted his meetings and learn all about the site, which was built for the Nazi leader’s 50th birthday. Perched at an altitude of some 5,000 feet (1,524 meters), the Eagle’s Nest boasts handsome views and your guide will point out the finest vantage points.After an hour, return to your coach by elevator and bus. Stop in Berchtesgaden for lunch (own expense), and then return to Salzburg.
Salzburg Card
The free brochure 'Salzburg Guide' (received with the card at exchange of your voucher), is the ideal complement to your Salzburg Card; it includes numerous color photos and provides details on all the sights, as well as advice for sights you won't want to miss. Offering the best value for money, the Salzburg Card is the perfect way to get around and see the sites.
‘Sound of Music’ Tour from Munich: Salzburg and Lake District
Pass through the Chiemgau before arriving in Salzburg, the birthplace of Mozart. Stroll the picturesque old city and major attractions including Salzburg Cathedral, St Peter's Abbey and Mozart Square. On Lake Wolfgangsee, there is the possibility of a boat ride to the famous White Horse Inn overlooking the lake, and a visit to the pilgrim church. Upon your return journey to Munich, you will pass by Lake Mondsee, which was used in several scenes of the much-loved movie The Sound of Music.