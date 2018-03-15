Welcome to Morocco
Morocco is a gateway to Africa, and a country of dizzying diversity. Here you'll find epic mountain ranges, ancient cities, sweeping deserts – and warm hospitality.
Mountains & Desert
From Saharan dunes to the peaks of the High Atlas, Morocco could have been tailor-made for travellers. Lyrical landscapes carpet this slice of North Africa like the richly coloured and patterned rugs you’ll lust after in local cooperatives. The mountains – not just the famous High Atlas but also the Rif and suntanned ranges leading to Saharan oases – offer simple, breathtaking pleasures: night skies glistening in the thin air, and views over a fluffy cloudbank from the Tizi n’Test pass. On lower ground, there are rugged coastlines, waterfalls and caves in forested hills, and the mighty desert.
Ancient Medinas
Morocco's cities are some of the most exciting on the continent. Join the centuries-old trail of nomads and traders to their ancient hearts, from the winding medina maze of Fez to the carnivalesque street-theatre of the Djemaa el-Fna in Marrakesh. In the rocky deserts medinas are protected by kasbahs, on the coast by thick sea walls. But it's not just a heritage trip, as Morocco's cities are forward-facing too, with glitzy new urban design in Casablanca, Rabat and Tangier looking to the future as well as paying homage to their roots.
Moroccan Activities
Enjoying Morocco starts with nothing more strenuous than its national pastime – people-watching in a street cafe with a coffee or a mint tea. Use the opportunity to plan your next moves – hiking up North Africa’s highest peak, learning to roll couscous, camel trekking in the desert, shopping in the souqs or getting lost in the medina. Between the activities, you can sleep in boutique riads, relax on panoramic terraces and grand squares, and mop up delicately flavoured tajines – before sweating it all out in a restorative hammam.
Traditional Life
Morocco is a storied country, that has, over the centuries, woven its ties to Sub-Saharan Africa, Europe and the wider Middle East into whole cloth. Its mixed Arab and Berber population forms a strong national identity, but an increasingly youthful one, taking the best of its traditions and weaving the pattern anew – from the countryside to the city, from the call to prayer from the mosque to the beat of local hip hop. Morocco has a hundred faces and sounds, all ready to welcome the traveller looking for spice and adventure.
Top experiences in Morocco
Recent articles
Morocco activities
Atlas Mountains with Takerkoust Lake Option from Marrakech
After morning pickup from your Marrakech hotel or riad, travel with your small group in a comfortable and air conditioned 4x4 vehicle or minivan with an experienced english speaking guide through the majestic Atlas Mountains. Admire towering snow-topped peaks on your 1-hour drive to the first valley Ourika, famous by its waterfalls, this lush valley’s waterfalls are a lovely counterpoint to the surrounding landscape and the guided visit will help you to fully explore this waterfalls with your expert mountain guide, about 1hr 30 min walk for going and coming back (if you aren’t interested by the walk you can have a drink in the small cafes beside the river), you will enjoy different landscapes and get spectacular views, in this valley you will have the opportunity to visit the Berber women extracting the argan oil (the unique Moroccan oil). Continue through the second valley which is Oukaimeden valley (Ski resort), and taking a secluded mountain road standing at 1800 meters above sea level to reach the third valley of this tour which is Sidi Fares, you will pass through traditional Berber villages built from adobe and stones, and to discover the authentic life of Berber people and culture and will arrange a delicious lunch for you (Moroccan salad or soup, Berber tagine, Moroccan couscous, dessert and drinks) in a typical Berber house. Afterward, head toward the fourth valley that is Asni, famous by its fruit trees (Apples, walnut, almonds, peaches...), have your camera ready to take pictures of highest peak in North Africa, the Toubkal mount with 13 665 feet. At this point, head back to Marrakech or, if you’ve chosen the extended option, continue your journey into the Moroccan countryside for another hour. Travel to Takerkoust Lake, a serene sapphire-blue artificial lake popular with locals, then, pass wheat fields and villages on your way to the Kik Plateau, a distinctive limestone outcropping in the Atlas Mountains that offers wonderful views of the lush valleys below. Return to Marrakech and conclude your thrilling tour through the Atlas mountains with drop-off at your hotel at approximately 5pm.
Atlas Mountains, Three Valleys Private Tour from Marrakech
This day-long excursion from Marrakech provides the opportunity to encounter Berber village life firsthand as you make your way to the home of a Berber family in the High Atlas mountains, and an opportunity to ride a camel which is included. You will be picked up from your hotel in Marrakech at 9am, in a comfortable air-conditioned 4x4 or minivan. and start your drive out of the city. The first stop will be at a traditional village and an argon oil cooperativeContinue on your climb up into the Atlas mountains with amazing views and an opportunity to ride a camel which is included. After a camel ride you will be driven to Imlil Valley, here you will stop for couple of tea and cake on a terrace then your guide will ask you how you will like to spend the day. There are options for length of walk and a vehicle drive to a higher village in the Atlas or you can trek on foot or ride a mule.Stop for lunch on a terrace high up above Ait Souka Village with a traditional Berber cuisine, salad, tajine, couscous, fruit and drinks. After lunch, continue on a short walk to experience life in a Berber house, meet the family and your guide will explain to you the Berber way of life.Continue to the third valley of Molay Brahim.Afterward, drive to Marrakech. Admire the azure artificial lake framed by snow-capped mountains and pass traditional villages to the Kik Plateau, a limestone mountain plateau with epic views over the verdant valleys below. Your trip then ends with a drop-off at your Marrakesh accommodation.
Full-Day Trip from Marrakech to Ouarzazate and Ait Ben Haddou
This day trip takes you from Marrakech to Ouarzazate right across the chain of the high Atlas Mountains and over the famous 'Tizi N'Tichka' passes 2,260 meters high, the highest in the whole of Africa. All along the road you can see the Berber villages perched on the side of the mountains, sometimes hardly distinguishable from the mountains themselves.As you reach the far side of the mountains the landscape changes dramatically, becoming semi-arid and desert-like. Here is the Kasbah architecture with turrets on all the buildings, adorned with grilled windows and soft peach colored walls. These traditional houses are made of adobe, highly suitable for the climatic conditions of the south.Following you journey through the beautiful valleys you will arrive at Ouarzazate, world renowned as the Moroccan Hollywood because of the famous films which have been shot there, including the “Lawrence of Arabia”, “The Jewel Of The Nile”, “Kingdom of Heaven”, “The Mommy”, “Seven Years in Tibet”, “Alexander the Great”, “Babel”, “Gladiator”, “Game of Thrones”...You can also take the chance to visit the Taourirt Kasbah, classified by UNESCO as world heritage listed site. You also stop by Ouarzazate cinema museum to learn more about the cinema industry.After visiting Ouarzazate, you will then journey onward to the ancient Ksar of Ait Ben Haddou, which is a UNESCO world Heritage listed site.Discovering this amazing fortified village built from adobe, stones, you will enjoy a scenic walk with your professional guide. Watch different views, get spectacular landscapes as far as the eye can see, and admire an incredible contrast between colors. Eating around this breathtaking scenery will be enjoyable as well.
High Atlas Mountains and 4 Valleys Day Trip from Marrakech
Experience the Berber people's authentic culture and lifestyle along your journey at the Majestic Atlas Mountains. Get the opportunity to visit four various valleys in the company of an experienced, informative, and knowledgeable guide.Start your small group full-day trip with a pickup from your Marrakech accommodation by air-conditioned, comfortable minivan or 4wd vehicle.First, you will enjoy the stunning sceneries on your way to Ourika valley about a 1-hour drive from Marrakech, which was made famous by its waterfalls. Visiting these amazing cascades, you will take a scenic hike with a local professional mountain guide for about 90 minutes round trip. Admire different landscapes and get spectacular views as far as the eye can see, also at this valley you can visit a Berber women's cooperative extracting Argan oil (the unique Moroccan oil).Continue to the second valley called Oukaimeden heading a secluded mountain road route standing at (1800 meters) above sea level. Pass through many traditional locals native areas. Explore Berber villages sizes built from adobe, stones. Watch an incredible contrast between colors like red clay, brown, yellow, blue sky, green forests, white snow... Get the chance to stop anywhere you want during a smooth drive with no rush.Arrive to Ait Fares the third valley, where you will be provided a delicious full lunch: a typical meal with a soup, salad, Berber tajine, couscous, dessert, mint tea, mineral water in a local home and eating around breathtaking scenery.Next, reach Asni the fourth valley, famous by its fruit trees (Apples, walnut, almonds, peaches...), observe the snowy summits of High Atlas Mountains. Take panoramic snapshots for the highest mountain in Morocco Toubkal (4167 meters), forests rangers lookout, Richard Branson's luxury retreat (Kasbah Tamadot).Later on, the thrilling journey concludes with a drive back different path to Marrakech via Tahanaout city, arriving at approximately 5pm.Please note the following can be done certain days:- You can visit the weekly souk (berber market) in Ourika every Monday.- You can visit the weekly souk (berber market) in Asni every Saturday.- You can visit the weekly souk (berber market) in Tahanaout every Tuesday.
Atlas Mountains Hot Air Balloon with Camel Ride from Marrakech
Start your experience with an early morning pickup by 4x4 vehicle from your Marrakech hotel and travel to the launch spot for your sunrise hot air balloon ride. Enjoy refreshments including pastries, coffee and tea as you watch your expert crew inflate the hot air balloon. Then, step into the basket and take to the skies! Each basket holds a maximum of 16 people and there’s plenty of room for you to sightsee comfortably as you soar up and away. Soak up the serene desert landscape as your pilot takes you over the foothills of the High Atlas Mountains on a 40-50 minute flight (depending on wind and weather conditions). After touching down at the base camp, head inside a tent with a view of the mountains to enjoy a freshly prepared Berber breakfast, including pancakes, corn bread, fruit, olives and mint tea. Follow your breakfast with a guided camel ride through the Palmeraie desert village surrounding the camp.Before leaving, you’ll be presented with a flight certificate to commemorate your Marrakech hot air balloon experience. Then, travel by 4x4 vehicle back to your hotel in the late morning, allowing you to enjoy the rest of the day in Marrakech.
Marrakech Full-Immersion Day Tour with Lunch
Stroll through the labyrinth of narrow streets in the Medina and visit the famous Souks, selling everything from leather to clothing to spices. Witness the astonishing spectacle of Djemaa El Fna Square. Used equally by locals and tourists, you will find juice stalls, water sellers and snake charmers by day and dancing boys, storytellers and magicians by night. As darkness descends, the square fills with food stalls. Visit the most beautiful palaces and monuments in Marrakech including Bahia Palace: Built in the late 19th century, the name literally means 'brilliance' and was intended to be the greatest Palace of its time. You will also visit the Saadian tombs, only recently discovered in 1917 and restored. The tombs have, because of the beauty of their decoration, been a major attraction for visitors of Marrakech.Lunch is included at a restaurant in the Medina and there will be many photo stops enroute back to your Marrakech hotel including the Koutoubia, Dar El Bacha, Medersa ben Youssef and Dar Nejjarine.Please note: Mederssa Ben Youssef is closed for restoration works, this monument will be replaced by Heritage Museum