Morocco has it all. A storied history for culture vultures with ancient cities to explore, spectacular desert and mountain landscapes, a vibrant cuisine for foodies to discover, and enough crafts to satisfy the most passionate shopaholic. You can get active by hiking mountain trails, climbing snow-dusted peaks, surfing Atlantic rollers or scaling Saharan desert dunes, or just kick back on a deserted beach on the country's two coastlines.

Of course, everyone wants to keep in touch with friends and family to share their fabulous adventures, and for all Morocco's wild and remote corners, staying connected is easy. However, roaming charges can be high, so be savvy and read on for a complete guide to using wi-fi, eSIMs and mobile networks during your trip.

Will my phone work in Morocco?

Your cell phone will work in most places in Morocco, but roaming can come with a hefty price tag if you don’t have a plan that includes international data. Check your provider’s add-ons – Verizon and AT&T offer travel passes for Morocco for US$12 a day, covering unlimited data, talk and text. Local SIM cards or international eSIMs, such as those provided by Saily or Airalo, can offer better value.

Advertisement

When it comes to data, 1GB can go a long way if you just want to check emails, do some web browsing and send WhatsApp messages. But if you stream movies, make video calls and use navigation and translation apps, you will need around 2–3GB for a week, or 5GB upwards if you’re a heavy user.

With Morocco's intense colors and vibrant bazaars, you'll have plenty of photos to share. dsaprin/Shutterstock

What mobile networks are available in Morocco?

Morocco has three major network operators – Maroc Telecom, Orange Maroc and INWI. Almost 100% of the country has 4G coverage, while 5G is being rolled out in stages, with a target of reaching 25% of the population by 2026, and 70% by the time the country hosts the 2030 FIFA World Cup, being hosted jointly with Spain and Portugal. And even remote regions with challenging geography now have internet access thanks to satellite technology.

All three of Morocco's big providers offer prepaid SIM cards that tourists can purchase. The largest operator, Maroc Telecom, wins the prize for the widest 4G coverage, narrowly beating INWI. Current packages include the following:

INWI and Orange offer 20GB for Dh100 (US$10.29) and 40GB for Dh200 (US$20).

Maroc Telecom offers 30GB for Dh200 (US$20) and 60GB for Dh400 (US$40.58).

Offers are data-only and valid for 30 days.

Topping up costs around US$1 per GB.

How can I get a local SIM card?

First, make sure that your cell phone is unlocked. You can buy a prepaid Moroccan SIM card when you arrive at most international airports, including Casablanca’s Mohammed V International Airport, where direct flights from the US arrive. It’s marginally more expensive than buying a local SIM elsewhere in Morocco, but the convenience can outweigh the extra expense if you want to start using your phone straight away.

Local SIM cards are also available countrywide from mobile provider outlets and official kiosks – avoid buying from street vendors as you may not get the service you require. Wherever you buy a SIM card, you'll need to show your passport. Try to check in advance if you can pay with your credit card or debit card, or if it’s a cash-only store.

Is eSIM available in Morocco and how does it work?

The most convenient way to stay connected on the road is with an eSIM, a digital SIM that can be purchased before your trip and downloaded to your phone – most recent iPhone and Android devices are compatible with eSIMs.

With an eSIM, you can switch between carriers and plans and manage multiple phone numbers on one device, without the hassle of having to buy and install a physical SIM card. It’s ideal when you need to switch seamlessly between networks – you can still receive calls and messages on your primary number while using your eSIM for data.

And you’ll be able to hit the ground running as soon as you land in Morocco, without the need to search for a local SIM or eSIM after a long flight. We recommend Saily as our eSIM partner. Use code LP5 to receive 5% off your Saily mobile data plan.

You won't find wi-fi on a camel safari, but you might find a connection at desert tented camps. Yongyut Kumsri/Shutterstock

Where can I find reliable wi-fi in Morocco?

Wi-fi availability varies in Morocco, with good connections in urban areas but less reliable connectivity in desert areas and the mountains. Here's an overview.

Advertisement

All airports, including Casablanca’s Mohammed V International Airport (CMS) and Marrakesh Menara Airport (RAK), offer free and reliable wi-fi.

Wi-fi is available at all resorts, hotels and hostels, except accommodations in very remote areas.

Even then, wi-fi may be provided in common areas, such as the reception or restaurant.

You can even find wi-fi in some secluded tented camps in the Sahara desert.

Most eateries have free wi-fi too; in some places, you might have to ask for the password.

Always be cautious about using public or shared wi-fi. There are no specific risks in Morocco, but it’s always worth using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) for sensitive online activity, such as online banking.

The Saily eSIM was created by the experts behind NordVPN, and it’s the first eSIM provider to introduce extra security features, including the ability to change your virtual location and block access to potentially malicious and phishing websites.

How fast and reliable is the internet?

According to Speedtest, as of January 2025, Morocco currently ranks 61st in the world for mobile speeds and 116th for fixed broadband speeds. The 5G network rollout should see mobile internet speeds improve dramatically.

In Morocco, average mobile download speeds are around 60 megabits per second (Mbps), rising to around 70 in large urban areas, sufficient for browsing, streaming and video calls. To manage your expectations, speeds in New York or Los Angeles are around 150–200 Mbps.

Note that connectivity varies widely between urban and rural areas. While coverage is surprisingly good in remote areas, the availability of wi-fi decreases the further you get from major cities, so be sure to download playlists and – more importantly – offline maps and dictionaries for translation apps before setting out on any long-distance drives in case you lose access.

When traveling to more remote areas, it's a good idea to download offline maps for your navigation apps. Lukas Hodon/Shutterstock

Are there any internet restrictions or censorship laws?

Morocco is generally free from censorship and internet restrictions and you should have no issues connecting to travel-related resources that you might use to navigate around the country. There are no restrictions regarding VPN use.

Can I stay connected at major tourist sites?

Staying connected as you explore major cities and towns – such as Marrakesh, Fez, Tangier, Rabat, Casablanca and Essaouira – is easy. You can even find a signal along the skinny alleyways of many of Morocco's medieval medinas.

Connectivity options are more limited in isolated spots, such as the Sahara desert or remote villages in the Atlas Mountains. All hotels and guesthouses will have wi-fi but it might not be very speedy or reliable.

In desert camps, wi-fi may be available but often only in public areas and connections can be spotty. Orange tends to work better around the Sahara region, but ask your accommodations for a recommendation before you travel.

Will I encounter language barriers when getting connected?

It's possible that you will encounter language barriers when using a Moroccan provider. Maroc Telecom’s website is available in French or Arabic – you can use the Chrome or Edge browsers to translate but some image text won’t change. Orange’s website also translates into "franglais," but, with patience, it’s possible to pick out the key information; INWI’s website translates better.

The majority of Moroccans working in tourism speak English but don’t count on customer support being available in English, whether on the telephone or face-to-face. However, you are more likely to find English speakers at phone desks and offices in tourist-centric spots such as international airports or tourist hotspots such as Marrakesh.

The fastest connections in the country are generally found in Marrakesh. Glen Berlin/Shutterstock

How much does it cost to stay connected in Morocco?

Maroc Telecom’s eSIM packages include Essential, which offers 15GB of data and Dh20 (US$2.05) credit for national and international calls for Dh120 (US$12.30), with data valid for one month. International eSIM packages from Saily start from US$6.64 for 1GB, valid for seven days. Wi-fi is almost always free at airports, hotels, shopping malls and restaurants.

What local tech customs or etiquette should I be aware of?

Morocco’s electricity operates on 220V and 50Hz, with Type C and Type E power outlets. Plugs have two round pins – the same as most European countries – and adapters are readily available in the US, Morocco and Europe.

Cell phone use is ubiquitous, and most locals use WhatsApp to communicate. However, local people don’t always use headphones, and many people make calls and watch videos on loudspeaker, even on public transport.



Many businesses use social media in addition to – or instead of – websites for their official web presence, especially Facebook and Instagram. If you’re driving, it’s illegal in Morocco (and dangerous) to use a cell phone without a hands-free device.

How do I contact emergency services if needed?

Call 190 from a cell phone for the city police (19 from a landline).

The number for the gendarmerie royale (police outside cities) is 177.

Dial 150 for fire and ambulance (15 from a landline).

This article was produced by Lonely Planet as part of our partnership with Saily. Lonely Planet's advice and opinions are solely our own.