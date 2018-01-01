Welcome to Rabat
Top experiences in Rabat
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Rabat activities
4-Day Morocco Tour: Fez, Meknes, Rabat and Tangier
Morocco is so close to the coast of Spain, there’s no reason for not taking side trip to explore it. This four-day excursion from Costa del Sol to four of Morocco’s top cities will leave you enchanted. You’ll start in Fez, the spiritual and cultural center of Morocco. The most ancient of the imperial cities, it is a city of enormous variety and contrast. The splendor and beauty of its monuments and architecture are unrivaled.Meknes is one of Morocco's most striking imperial cities. The Sultan Moulay Ismail made Meknes his capital. Palaces, mosques, gardens, lakes, granaries and stables were built over a period of 50 years, and yet Moulay Ismail’s dream city, surrounded by a massive rampart wall, was never finished.Surrounded by beautiful beaches, the city of Rabat has a very special ambiance, with its memorable blend of Islamic and European influences. The fourth of the imperial cities, Rabat was only declared the modern capital of Morocco in 1913.Before returning to Spain, you’ll make a stop in Tangier, where the Atlantic Ocean meets the Mediterranean Sea.At time of booking you MUST advise the following information for ALL passengers:Full name (as it appears on your passport)Passport number
Fez, Marrakech, Casablanca, Tangier: 6-Night Tour from Malaga
Your 6-night excursion from Malaga to Morocco highlights the country’s rich history and culture. From palaces, mosques and medinas to beaches, gardens and mountains, this experience allows you to discover the best of the country’s must-visit cities. Choose from 3- or 4-star hotel accommodation, and enjoy two nights in Fez and Marrakech plus overnight stays in Rabat and Tangier; daily breakfasts are included, as are a few other select meals.
Full-Day Private Tour to Rabat from Casablanca
Your first stop after your Casablanca hotel pick-up is to Casablanca's most famous attraction, the Hassan II Mosque for a 45-minute guided tour. Learn about the history and cultural significance of this holy attraction before heading off to the kingdom’s capital, Rabat. Once there, you will see the 12th Century Kasbah Oudaya, a departure point for armies leaving to conquest Spain in the 18th century and a gathering place for pirates. Depending on time limits, your tour can include Rabat's major attractions like the Hassan Tower, a 12th Century mosque, and the Mausoleum of Mohammed V and his son Hassan II. Visit Chellah, an ancient complex of both Roman and medieval ruins. Then take a stroll at the Medina of Rabat to get a feel for the local lifestyle, and possibly get a taste of some local dishes. If you wish, the tour can also include the Museum Mohammad VI of Modern and Contemporary Art before heading back to your hotel in your private ride. Transportation is provided in an air-conditioned van. Your private guide will accompany you and offer historical background on the sites throughout the day-trip.
7-Day Morocco Tour from Costa del Sol: Fez, Meknes, Marrakech, Casablanca, Rabat and Tangier
Your seven-day excursion from the Costa del Sol to Morocco’s top six cities highlights the country’s rich history and heady culture. From palaces, mosques and medinas to beaches, gardens and mountains, you’ll see and experience the best of Fez, Meknes, Marrakech, Casablanca, Rabat and Tangier. You have your choice of standard (three-star) or superior (four-star) accommodation; breakfast is included, as are a few other meals.Please see the Itinerary section below for details on each day of the tour.
Rabat Day Trip from Casablanca
To start your tour, you will either be met by your driver in the Racine district of downtown Casablanca or at your centrally located hotel, the choice is yours. Hop in the sedan, minivan or coach, depending on the size of your group, and relax on the 1-hour drive north along the Atlantic Coast to Rabat, the capital of Morocco. When you arrive, your driver-guide will take you on a sightseeing tour of Rabat’s main sights, historic landmarks and cultural attractions. Start with a visit to Hassan Tower, a red sandstone mosque tower from the 12th century. As your driver-guide will explain, the tower was intended to be the largest in the world, but construction stopped after the death of Sultan Yacoub al-Mansour, leaving the mosque incomplete. On the opposite side of this important historical complex is the Mausoleum of Mohammed V, which you’ll see next. This mausoleum contains the tombs of the Moroccan king Mohammed V and his two sons. As you’ll discover, this building is considered a masterpiece of modern Alaouite dynasty architecture, with its white silhouette topped by a typical green tiled roof.After lunch (own expense) continue to the Bouregrag River, where you’ll stop to visit the Kasbah of the Udayas, a UNESCO World Heritage-listed kasbah (Islamic fortress) built during the reign of the Almohads. Finally, visit the Old Medina of Rabat, an old walled section of the city filled with maze-like streets dotted with fountains, palaces, mosques and markets. Here, you’ll see the ramparts of the Mechouar, a heavily guarded royal palace surrounded by gardens. At the end of your tour, hop back in the car, coach or minivan and relax on the coastal drive back to Casablanca.
9-Night Morocco Discovery Private Tour from Marrakech
Day 1: Marrakech - Casablanca - RabatUpon arrival in Marrakech, a guide will greet you and join you for the trip to Casablanca, where you'll explore the city's sights. Continue to Rabat for lunch, then check into a five-star hotel. Overnight in Rabat.Day 2: Rabat - Meknes - Volubilis - FezDepart to Fez after breakfast, with stops along the way at Meknes and Volubilis, stepping out for guided tours at each destination. From here it’s a short drive to Fez, where you'll check in to a luxury riad. Overnight stay Fez.Day 3: FezAfter breakfast, start the day with a guided tour of the Fez medina, one of the world’s largest walled cities. Lunch is in a traditional restaurant in the heart of the old city, and you'll wrap up the day of exploring with dinner at your riad. Overnight in Fez.Day 4: Fez - Ifrane - Azrou - Midelt - ErfoudLeave Fez for southern Morocco, driving into the Sahara Desert with a brief stop at Ifrane and at Azrou's cedar forest, as well as a lunch break in Midelt. Overnight in an Erfoud luxury hotel. Day 5: Erfoud - Rissani - Merzouga - Erg Chebbi dunesAfter breakfast, hop a 4×4 vehicle to the largest dunes of Morocco, visit Erfoud, and have lunch in a desert oasis. Afterwards, ride a camel to a desert camp in time for sunset, a traditional dinner, and a campfire. Overnight in Erg Chebbi desert camp.Day 6: Erg Chebbi dunes - Merzouga - Rissani - Nkob - Tanssikht - ZagoraEnjoy the sunrise over the dunes before departing to Rissani. Continue to N’kob for lunch, then drive to the Draa valley for a tour. Upon arrival in Zagora, check in to a comfortable hotel where you'll also eat dinner. Overnight in Zagora.Day 7: Zagora- Mhamid - Erg ChegagaAfter breakfast, visit a traditional Moroccan hammam, or bath. Leave the city via the route of rallies and head to the desert camp in Erg Chegaga. Enjoy dinner and a campfire in a luxury desert camp at the Erg Chegaga dunes. Overnight at Erg Chegaga. Day 8: Erg Chegaga - Foumzguit - Ouarzazate - MarrakechEnjoy a short trek to the dry lake of Iriki, then continue to Foum Zguit and Ouarzazate, where you'll break for lunch. Visit the kasbah of Ait Ben Haddou on the way to Marrakech, checking into a luxury riad upon arrival. Overnight in Marrakech. Day 9: MarrakechSpend the whole day exploring Marrakech's main sites with a local guide, then make an evening trip to Jemaa el Fna. Overnight in Marrakech. Day 10: Marrakech departure After a free morning you'll be transferred to the airport. The guide can assist with registration and departure.