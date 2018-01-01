9-Night Morocco Discovery Private Tour from Marrakech

Day 1: Marrakech - Casablanca - RabatUpon arrival in Marrakech, a guide will greet you and join you for the trip to Casablanca, where you'll explore the city's sights. Continue to Rabat for lunch, then check into a five-star hotel. Overnight in Rabat.Day 2: Rabat - Meknes - Volubilis - FezDepart to Fez after breakfast, with stops along the way at Meknes and Volubilis, stepping out for guided tours at each destination. From here it’s a short drive to Fez, where you'll check in to a luxury riad. Overnight stay Fez.Day 3: FezAfter breakfast, start the day with a guided tour of the Fez medina, one of the world’s largest walled cities. Lunch is in a traditional restaurant in the heart of the old city, and you'll wrap up the day of exploring with dinner at your riad. Overnight in Fez.Day 4: Fez - Ifrane - Azrou - Midelt - ErfoudLeave Fez for southern Morocco, driving into the Sahara Desert with a brief stop at Ifrane and at Azrou's cedar forest, as well as a lunch break in Midelt. Overnight in an Erfoud luxury hotel. Day 5: Erfoud - Rissani - Merzouga - Erg Chebbi dunesAfter breakfast, hop a 4×4 vehicle to the largest dunes of Morocco, visit Erfoud, and have lunch in a desert oasis. Afterwards, ride a camel to a desert camp in time for sunset, a traditional dinner, and a campfire. Overnight in Erg Chebbi desert camp.Day 6: Erg Chebbi dunes - Merzouga - Rissani - Nkob - Tanssikht - ZagoraEnjoy the sunrise over the dunes before departing to Rissani. Continue to N’kob for lunch, then drive to the Draa valley for a tour. Upon arrival in Zagora, check in to a comfortable hotel where you'll also eat dinner. Overnight in Zagora.Day 7: Zagora- Mhamid - Erg ChegagaAfter breakfast, visit a traditional Moroccan hammam, or bath. Leave the city via the route of rallies and head to the desert camp in Erg Chegaga. Enjoy dinner and a campfire in a luxury desert camp at the Erg Chegaga dunes. Overnight at Erg Chegaga. Day 8: Erg Chegaga - Foumzguit - Ouarzazate - MarrakechEnjoy a short trek to the dry lake of Iriki, then continue to Foum Zguit and Ouarzazate, where you'll break for lunch. Visit the kasbah of Ait Ben Haddou on the way to Marrakech, checking into a luxury riad upon arrival. Overnight in Marrakech. Day 9: MarrakechSpend the whole day exploring Marrakech's main sites with a local guide, then make an evening trip to Jemaa el Fna. Overnight in Marrakech. Day 10: Marrakech departure After a free morning you'll be transferred to the airport. The guide can assist with registration and departure.