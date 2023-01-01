Musée Mohammed VI Art Moderne et Contemporain

Conceived and funded by the present king, this museum opened in 2014 as the country's first national museum of modern and contemporary art. Alongside a permanent display of Moroccan artists dating from the 1950s to the present day, it plays host to temporary exhibitions from big-name international artists.

Look out for paintings by Radia Bent El Houssein (1912–94), Abbés Saladi (1950–92), André Elbaz (b 1934), Mehdi Qotbi (b 1951) and Aziza Alaoui (b 1966). Also of note are photographs by Lalla Essaydi (b 1956).