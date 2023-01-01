Lac de Sidi Boughaba

This freshwater lake, part of the Lac Sidi Boughaba Parc National, is located in Mehdia, on the outskirts of industrial Kenitra. As a refuelling stop for thousands of birds migrating between Europe and sub-Saharan Africa, the lake provides some of the country's best birdwatching, especially between October and March. To get to the lake follow the signposts from the beach road to Mehdiya Plage, 300m past the Cafe Restaurant Belle Vue. The lake is a 3.3km walk from the turn-off.

More than 200 species of birds have been spotted on the lake and many choose to winter or nest here – among them a number of rare and endangered species. This is one of the last places on earth where you can still see large numbers of marbled ducks, distinguished by the dark patch around their eyes. Other birds to look out for include the beautiful marsh owl (seen most often at dusk), crested coot, black-shouldered kite and greater flamingo.

The lake is also a popular place for gentle hiking, with well-appointed (but rubbish-strewn) walking trails in the forested hills around the lake.