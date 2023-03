Created by French horticulturist Marcel François in 1951, these gardens were declared a Natural Heritage site in 2003. Recently renovated, they're filled with exotic flora from Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean and make a popular day trip for residents of Rabat and Salé. The gardens are around 20km north of Rabat on the road to Kenitra. Take bus 9 from Bab Chellah in Rabat or from Bab Lekhmiss at the Salé medina.