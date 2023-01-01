Medersa Abou Al Hassan

Next to the Grand Mosque's magnificent entrance gate, this medersa (school for studying the Quran) is a showcase of Merinid architecture and decorative arts. Both it and the mosque date from the first half of the 14th century and were commissioned by Almohad Sultan Abou Al Hassan. The medersa takes the form of a narrow courtyard surrounded by a gallery, and every available surface is encrusted in intricate zellige (colourful mosaic tiles), carved stucco and carved cedar wood.

Small student cells surround the gallery on the upper floor, from where you can climb through an aperture to the flat roof, which has excellent views of Salé and across to Rabat. The guardian who shows you around will expect a small tip – around Dh50 for an hour.