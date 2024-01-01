Souq El Merzouk

Northern Atlantic Coast

Textiles, basketwork and jewellery are crafted and sold in this souq. Also on sale are the woven grass mats used in mosques, for which Salé is famous.

  • Historic Chellah Necropolis in Rabat, Morocco

    Chellah

    2.07 MILES

    First came the Phoenicians, then the Romans took control of this beautiful hilltop site above the fertile Bou Regreg river plain around 40 CE. From 1154,…

  • Woman in Kasbah des Oudaias, Rabat, Morocco

    Kasbah des Oudaias

    0.78 MILES

    Rabat's historic citadel occupies the site of the original ribat (fortress-monastery) that gave the city its name. Predominately residential, its narrow…

  • Mausoleum of Mohammed V

    Mausoleum of Mohammed V

    0.91 MILES

    The present king’s father (the late Hassan II) and grandfather were laid to rest in this marble mausoleum, which is decorated with exquisite examples of…

  • Rabat Medina

    Rabat Medina

    0.98 MILES

    When the French arrived in the early 20th century, this walled medina by the sea was the full extent of the city. Built on an orderly grid in the 17th…

  • Medina

    Medina

    0.23 MILES

    Small and relatively easy to navigate, this 13th-century walled medina retains an almost medieval flavour. It's visited on a regular basis by the city's…

  • Medersa Abou Al Hassan

    Medersa Abou Al Hassan

    0.23 MILES

    Next to the Grand Mosque's magnificent entrance gate, this medersa (school for studying the Quran) is a showcase of Merinid architecture and decorative…

  • Tour Hassan

    Tour Hassan

    1.02 MILES

    Rabat's must-see sight – along with the neighbouring mausoleum – this iconic tower looms 44m above the Bou Regreg estuary. It was originally part of an…

Nearby Northern Atlantic Coast attractions

1. Souq El Ghezel

1. Souq El Ghezel

0.04 MILES

This large, tree-shaded square makes an interesting stop on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons when women run an auction and employ men to show off the goods…

2. Souq El Kebir

0.17 MILES

In the medina's main souq, hole-in-the-wall emporiums sell household goods, leather and wood. The spice souq is nearby, where you can pick up mounds of…

3. Medersa Abou Al Hassan

0.23 MILES

Next to the Grand Mosque's magnificent entrance gate, this medersa (school for studying the Quran) is a showcase of Merinid architecture and decorative…

4. Medina

0.23 MILES

Small and relatively easy to navigate, this 13th-century walled medina retains an almost medieval flavour. It's visited on a regular basis by the city's…

5. Grand Mosqée

0.26 MILES

This medina landmark dates from the beginning of the 11th century. It's the third-largest mosque in Morocco and a striking architectural mix of the…

6. Zawiya of Sidi Abdallah Ben Hassoun

0.29 MILES

Salé's patron saint, Sidi Abdallah Ibn Hassoun, was a 16th-century Sufi cleric and teacher. He's revered by Moroccan Muslims as a patron of travellers in…

7. Slave Prison

0.48 MILES

Built by the dastardly Sallee Rovers pirates and recently restored, this slave prison next to the Muslim cemetery hadn't officially opened during our most…

8. Le Quai Des Créateurs

0.48 MILES

Set on the banks of the Bou Regreg River, this low cubist structure hosts pop-up retail space for Moroccan designers, jewellers and artists. East along…