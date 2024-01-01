Souq El Ghezel

This large, tree-shaded square makes an interesting stop on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons when women run an auction and employ men to show off the goods – costume jewellery, caftans, tablecloths – to the gathered crowd. Somehow they remember who has bought what and the winning bid. Formerly a wool market, colourful skeins can still be seen for sale here.
