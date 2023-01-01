Small and relatively easy to navigate, this 13th-century walled medina retains an almost medieval flavour. It's visited on a regular basis by the city's pious, who come to worship in the Grand Mosque and three important shrines, and local women for the souqs selling fresh produce, clothing, household goods, jewellery and spices.

Of the souqs, the Souq El Ghezel is of most interest to travellers. While it once focused on wool, today it's a hive of activity on Tuesday and Thursday afternoon when buyers and sellers gather to haggle over the price of all manner of items at auctions organised by women. Other marketplaces include Souq El Merzouk, which sells the woven grass mosque mats for which Salé is famous.

The main entrance to the medina is Bab Bou Haja, near the Bab Lamrissa tram stop on the southwestern wall. From here, walk left (north) to the souqs and the Great Mosque, 500m further northwest along Rue Ras Ash Shajara (also known as Rue de la Grande Mosquée). Alternatively, enter at Bab Lekhmiss (aka Khmiss), between the Bab Lamrissa and Gare de Salé tram stops, and walk straight ahead to find the souqs and mosque.