Rabat's historic citadel occupies the site of the original ribat (fortress-monastery) that gave the city its name. Predominately residential, its narrow streets are lined with whitewashed houses, most of which were built by Muslim refugees from Spain. There are scenic views over the river to Salé and out to the ocean from the Plateforme du Sémaphore, its highest point. The pretty Andalusian Gardens at its southern edge are a popular meeting spot for locals.