This mosque, a 14th-century Merinid original much rebuilt in the intervening years, is located just off the Souq As Sebbat. It is closed to non-Muslims.
Grande Mosquée de Rabat Medina
Rabat
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Musée Mohammed VI Art Moderne et Contemporain
0.77 MILES
Conceived and funded by the present king, this museum opened in 2014 as the country's first national museum of modern and contemporary art. Alongside a…
1.46 MILES
First came the Phoenicians, then the Romans took control of this beautiful hilltop site above the fertile Bou Regreg river plain around 40 CE. From 1154,…
0.39 MILES
Rabat's historic citadel occupies the site of the original ribat (fortress-monastery) that gave the city its name. Predominately residential, its narrow…
0.64 MILES
The present king’s father (the late Hassan II) and grandfather were laid to rest in this marble mausoleum, which is decorated with exquisite examples of…
0.09 MILES
When the French arrived in the early 20th century, this walled medina by the sea was the full extent of the city. Built on an orderly grid in the 17th…
1.1 MILES
Small and relatively easy to navigate, this 13th-century walled medina retains an almost medieval flavour. It's visited on a regular basis by the city's…
1.03 MILES
Next to the Grand Mosque's magnificent entrance gate, this medersa (school for studying the Quran) is a showcase of Merinid architecture and decorative…
0.72 MILES
Rabat's must-see sight – along with the neighbouring mausoleum – this iconic tower looms 44m above the Bou Regreg estuary. It was originally part of an…
Nearby Rabat attractions
0.09 MILES
When the French arrived in the early 20th century, this walled medina by the sea was the full extent of the city. Built on an orderly grid in the 17th…
0.1 MILES
Recently restored, this covered souq at the eastern end of Rue Souika specialises in jewellery, rugs and leather goods, and is the only part of the medina…
0.31 MILES
These gardens, laid out by the French during the colonial period, are located within the Kasbah des Oudaias. Full of citrus trees, lofty palms and vibrant…
0.39 MILES
Rabat's historic citadel occupies the site of the original ribat (fortress-monastery) that gave the city its name. Predominately residential, its narrow…
0.39 MILES
The most dramatic entry to the kasbah is through the enormous Almohad gate of Bab Oudaia, built in 1195. Its location, facing the heart of the city and…
0.44 MILES
This small mosque is Rabat's oldest. It was built in the 10th century and restored in the 18th with funds donated by an English pirate known as Ahmed El…
0.47 MILES
Set on the banks of the Bou Regreg River, this low cubist structure hosts pop-up retail space for Moroccan designers, jewellers and artists. East along…
0.51 MILES
This plaza at the highest point of the Kasbah Les Oudaias offers wonderful views over the estuary and across to Salé. The elevated position once provided…