Hassan Tower at Sunset Time

Morocco’s political and administrative capital may be short on top-drawer tourist attractions, but it compensates with plenty of charm. The ville nouvelle's palm-lined boulevards are clean, well kept and relatively free of traffic – a blessed relief for those who have spent time in Casablanca. There's a clean central beach, an intact and evocative kasbah, and an attractive walled medina that is far less touristy than those in other large cities. All in all, the city is a good choice for a short sojourn.

  • Historic Chellah Necropolis in Rabat, Morocco

    Chellah

    Rabat

    First came the Phoenicians, then the Romans took control of this beautiful hilltop site above the fertile Bou Regreg river plain around 40 CE. From 1154,…

  • Woman in Kasbah des Oudaias, Rabat, Morocco

    Kasbah des Oudaias

    Rabat

    Rabat's historic citadel occupies the site of the original ribat (fortress-monastery) that gave the city its name. Predominately residential, its narrow…

  • Mausoleum of Mohammed V

    Mausoleum of Mohammed V

    Rabat

    The present king’s father (the late Hassan II) and grandfather were laid to rest in this marble mausoleum, which is decorated with exquisite examples of…

  • Rabat Medina

    Rabat Medina

    Rabat

    When the French arrived in the early 20th century, this walled medina by the sea was the full extent of the city. Built on an orderly grid in the 17th…

  • Tour Hassan

    Tour Hassan

    Rabat

    Rabat's must-see sight – along with the neighbouring mausoleum – this iconic tower looms 44m above the Bou Regreg estuary. It was originally part of an…

  • Bab Oudaia

    Bab Oudaia

    Rabat

    The most dramatic entry to the kasbah is through the enormous Almohad gate of Bab Oudaia, built in 1195. Its location, facing the heart of the city and…

  • Plage des Nations

    Plage des Nations

    Rabat

    The clean, sandy strip of beach, around 25km north of Rabat, gets some serious wave action that's good for surfers, but the currents can be dangerous for…

Art

A DIY street art tour of Rabat, Morocco's charming capital city

Aug 22, 2018 • 5 min read

