The clean, sandy strip of beach, around 25km north of Rabat, gets some serious wave action that's good for surfers, but the currents can be dangerous for swimming.

To get to the beach, drive north as far as the Musée Belghazi and turn left down a road known as Sidi Bouknadel. Bus 9 from Rabat or Salé will drop you at the turn-off, from where it’s a 2km walk to the beach past huge developments of holiday apartments.