Salé's patron saint, Sidi Abdallah Ibn Hassoun, was a 16th-century Sufi cleric and teacher. He's revered by Moroccan Muslims as a patron of travellers in much the same way as Catholics revere St Christopher. An annual candlelit pilgrimage and procession in his honour takes place on the evening of Mouloud (the Prophet's birthday), ending at this zawiya (Sufi shrine) behind the Grand Mosque. Only Muslims may enter.