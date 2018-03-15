Welcome to Tangier
Tangier has always carried a slightly seedy allure, in part due to its time as a semi-independent international zone that attracted eccentric foreigners, artists and spies. Officially sanctioned neglect later gave it a dismal reputation, and visitors were often quick to flee its sleaze and hustle.
Contemporary Tangier could hardly be more different. Investment has flowed in and the white city gleams with an air of confidence. The corniche bustles, entrepreneurs in the new business district have replaced the hustlers, and a new marina is under construction, along with the new TGV train line to Casablanca. Tangier's cultural life is buzzing in a way it hasn't done since the 1950s.
Top experiences in Tangier
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Tangier activities
Tangier, Morocco Day Trip from Costa del Sol
Your Morocco day trip to Tangier begins with a scenic drive from Costa del Sol to Algecias or Tarifa, in the southern tip of Spain. From there, board a high-speed ferry to travel to Morocco across the Strait of Gibraltar (45 to 60 minutes), where your journey to the exotic Moroccan city of Tangier will continue on a comfortable, air-conditioned coach. Start your tour of Tangier with a panoramic sightseeing tour of the city center and continue by foot to the little souk, the medina (old quarter) and the kasbah (old fortress). Admire Morocco's rich architecture, wander around the spice markets, visit one of the local bakeries to try some tasty bread (own expense) or stop to see the snake charmer. Next, go shopping at a typical bazaar and see many types of carpets and handicrafts. Have a traditional Moroccan lunch at a local restaurant, and feast on food like couscous, tagine and other local delicacies. During lunch, be entertained with a performance by a Berber dancer. Continue with a short stop at Cape Spartel, where you can see the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean mix together. Then, sample traditional mint tea and learn about the mint tea rituals at a local shop. Next, visit the Cave of Hercules and stop by the white sand dunes that border the Atlantic. If you wish, you may ride a camel here (own expense)! Alternatively, enjoy free time to explore the beautiful area. On your way back to the ferry, admire views of the Moroccan landscape. After your cross the strait, relax on the comfortable coach ride from the Spain port back to Costa del Sol. Please note: The itinerary and schedule of this trip are subject to change from December to April due to ferry's timetables and the Ramadan holiday.
Morocco Day Trip from Malaga to Tangier
Your day trip to Tangier begins with a scenic drive from Malaga to the southern tip of Spain. Then board a high-speed ferry to travel across the Strait of Gibraltar to Morocco (45 to 60 minutes), where your journey will continue to the exciting Moroccan city of Tangier on a comfortable, air-conditioned coach.Your tour of Tangier starts with a panoramic sightseeing tour of the city, followed by a walking tour of the little souk, the medina (old quarter) and the kasbah (old fortress). Discover Morocco’s rich architecture, browse the spice markets, stop to see the snake charmer and visit one of the local bakeries to try some tasty bread (own expense).Then enjoy shopping at a typical bazaar, where you’ll see many types of carpets and handicrafts. Enjoy lunch at a local restaurant, and feast on traditional Moroccan food like couscous, tagine and other local delicacies. Be entertained with a performance by a Berber dancer. After lunch, make a short stop at Cape Spartel, where you can see the Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea mix together, and then enjoy a sample of traditional mint tea and learn about the mint tea rituals. Next, stop by the white sand dunes that border the Atlantic. Here you have the option to ride a camel (own expense)! Alternatively, enjoy free time to explore the beautiful area.On your way back to the ferry, take in views of the Moroccan landscape, and then relax on the comfortable coach ride from the Spain port back to Malaga.Please note: The itinerary and schedule of this trip are subject to change from December to April due to ferry's timetables and the Ramadan holiday.
Small Group Tour to Chefchaouen from Fez
In the morning at 8am, you will be met by your driver at your accommodation in Fez. After boarding the vehicle, you will make your way towards Chefchaouen or Chauen for short. Chefchaouen is located in the Rif Mountains near Tangier and upon arrival you will easily recognise the city by its blue-washed buildings.You will have about 4 hours to explore this picturesque small city's streets of the medina. Discover the local shops and cafes, the main square known as Plaza Uta el- Hammam, the kasbah museum belonging to the early 18th century, the Grand Mosque and perhaps the Ras Elma river that runs through the old city. You may also want to visit the ethnographic museum which contains musical instruments, antique weapons, and photographs of the old town.
4-Hour Tangier Short Break Cruises Tour
We have daily departure from Tangier's cruise terminal, first one at 09:00 AM and the last one at 02:00 PM. You will be picked up from the cruise terminal of Tangier and taken in an air-conditioned minibus for a small group sightseeing tour of Tangier. One of the best official guides of the city will accompany you on this tour. first part of your Tangier's tour will be by minivan, you will explore the surrounding countryside and stop to visit the Caves of Hercules on the Atlantic, associated with the Greek hero Hercules. This striking cave resembles the map of Africa. According to Geek legend, Hercules rested here after digging the Strait of Gibraltar. This vantage point offers an exceptional view of the Strait of Gibraltar and the Atlantic Ocean.Visit the Hercules Grotto, associated with the Greek hero Hercules. This striking cave resembles the map of Africa. According to Geek legend, Hercules rested here after digging the Strait of Gibraltar. This vantage point offers an exceptional view of the Strait of Gibraltar and the Atlantic Ocean. You will have time for camel ride and a drink stop before heading for the Kasbah , the 17th century fortified residential quarter of Tangier. It is a place of arcades, winding alleys and hidden terraces and its fortifications are remarkably well-preserved. You will get plenty of photo opportunities here. After the kasbh you will visit the the fruit and vegetable market and Tangier's Medina (Old town). you will visit the old Medina with its craftsmanship shops and a magnificent mosaic-studded minaret overlooking the Mediterranean sea. Boasting a rich Spanish heritage, the Grand Socco is a square in the heart of Tangier. Pass by the Mendoubia Park, towards the north of the Grand Socco. A little further is the famous Petit Socco with its multitude of small hotels which previously accommodated famous artists and writers such us Matisse, Camille Saint Saens, Paul Bowles. If you took the 09:00 AM departure your tour ends at 01:00 PM with a drop-off at Tangier's cruise terminal, and if you choose the 02:00 PM departure your tour ends around 06:00 PM.
Chefchaouen Private Full-Day Tour from Tangier
You will be picked up from Tangier's port or from your hotel or closest pick-up point in Tangier and taken in an air-conditioned van for a private sightseeing tour of Chefchaouen. A bilingual driver guide will accompany you on this tour.10:00am: Drive past the spectacular Rif Mountain and feast your eyes on the rolling landscapes.11:15am: Begin your city tour of Chefchaouen.11:35am: Stop at the Al Makhzen market , a combination of an ancient Moroccan market and a more modern one.12:00/noon: Visit the famous Ras El Ma springthat gushes out of the mountain inside the stone walls of the town at the north-east exit of the medina. This cool oasis offers a stunning view over the valley.12:30pm: Enjoy a delicious Moroccan lunch at the Casa Hassan. Your menu consists of half a bottle of mineral water or lemonade per person, Moroccan salad, Couscous with chicken and dried grapes, Tagine with calf meat and vegetables and a fruit salad.2:00pm: Visit the Uta El Hamam square, easily the heart of this Moroccan city. The main attractions are the Kasbah and the central mosque along with the many cafes where you can sit out, enjoy the sun and just watch people pass. It is one of the best places to relax after all that sightseeing.2:15pm: Explore the city’s small and attractive medina and shop at the souks. The charming medina is characterized b the typical blue Andalusian architecture including arches, small squares and fountains. Chefchaouen is known for its exquisite local Rifi blankets, carpets and rugs, pottery, leather goods and woodwork.2:45pm: Departure from Chefchaouen.5:00pm: Your tour ends with a drop-off at Tangier's port or your hotel or the closest drop-off point in Tangier.
Tangier Shore Excursion: City Tour of Tangier
A drive along the beautiful Atlantic coast of Tangier for a camel ride. Then back to the most exiting part of the tour: the Kasbah and Medina for the cultural visit; the walking tour start with the visit of the colourful Markets (Fish, meat and vegetable market ...). The cultural visit includes the mendoubia garden, the famous Kasbah which is located at the highest point of the Medina. The former Sultan’s Palace (Dar el-Makhzen – built back 1684 by the King Moulay Ismail ). The visit to the kasbah museum of Antiquities and Moroccan Art (which is within the walls of the old palace -Closed on Tuesdays). We stroll down through the narrow streets of the medina to the Jewish section, visit of the old Jewish Synagogue and the Jewish Cemetery. End the visit with the American legation; the first American property outside America where they display now the work of American writers whom lived in Tangier as Paul Bowles, William Burroughs, Tenessee Williams and many others. A fresh mint tea at the Petit Socco which was the gathering point of the above mentioned writers and artist.