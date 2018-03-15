4-Hour Tangier Short Break Cruises Tour

We have daily departure from Tangier's cruise terminal, first one at 09:00 AM and the last one at 02:00 PM. You will be picked up from the cruise terminal of Tangier and taken in an air-conditioned minibus for a small group sightseeing tour of Tangier. One of the best official guides of the city will accompany you on this tour. first part of your Tangier's tour will be by minivan, you will explore the surrounding countryside and stop to visit the Caves of Hercules on the Atlantic, associated with the Greek hero Hercules. This striking cave resembles the map of Africa. According to Geek legend, Hercules rested here after digging the Strait of Gibraltar. This vantage point offers an exceptional view of the Strait of Gibraltar and the Atlantic Ocean.Visit the Hercules Grotto, associated with the Greek hero Hercules. This striking cave resembles the map of Africa. According to Geek legend, Hercules rested here after digging the Strait of Gibraltar. This vantage point offers an exceptional view of the Strait of Gibraltar and the Atlantic Ocean. You will have time for camel ride and a drink stop before heading for the Kasbah , the 17th century fortified residential quarter of Tangier. It is a place of arcades, winding alleys and hidden terraces and its fortifications are remarkably well-preserved. You will get plenty of photo opportunities here. After the kasbh you will visit the the fruit and vegetable market and Tangier's Medina (Old town). you will visit the old Medina with its craftsmanship shops and a magnificent mosaic-studded minaret overlooking the Mediterranean sea. Boasting a rich Spanish heritage, the Grand Socco is a square in the heart of Tangier. Pass by the Mendoubia Park, towards the north of the Grand Socco. A little further is the famous Petit Socco with its multitude of small hotels which previously accommodated famous artists and writers such us Matisse, Camille Saint Saens, Paul Bowles. If you took the 09:00 AM departure your tour ends at 01:00 PM with a drop-off at Tangier's cruise terminal, and if you choose the 02:00 PM departure your tour ends around 06:00 PM.