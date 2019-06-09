St Andrew's Church is one of the more charming oddities of Tangier. Completed in 1894 on land granted by Sultan Hassan, the interior of this Anglican church is decorated in high Fassi style, with the Lord’s Prayer in Arabic over the altar. Behind the altar is a cleft that indicates the direction of Mecca, with carved quotes from the Quran.

The graveyard is worth lingering in. The journalist, Moroccan explorer and Tanjaoui socialite Walter Harris is buried here, and there is a memorial for Squadron Leader Thomas Kirby Green, one of the prisoners of war shot during the 'Great Escape'. There is also a sobering section of war graves of entire downed aircrews, their headstones attached shoulder to shoulder. Caretaker Yassine is always on site and can offer you a tour.