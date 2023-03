Tangier once had 17 synagogues and 27,000 Jewish residents. That number has dwindled and the only synagogue open to the public is Nahon – but it's a beauty. Intricate bronze lanterns hang over the main sanctuary and wine-coloured drapes cover the Torah (Hebrew bible) on the bema (stage). Upstairs is an exhibit of ketubah (marriage contracts) from couples who were married here.

If the door's closed, knock on the door and ask the caretaker to show you around.