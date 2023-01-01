Parque Natural de la Breña y Marismas del Barbate

This 50-sq-km coastal park protects important marshes, cliffs and pine forest from Costa del Sol–type development. Its main entry point is a 7.2km (two-hour) walking trail, the Sendero del Acantilado, between Los Caños de Meca and Barbate, along cliff tops that rival Cabo de Gata in their beauty.

The hike's high point is the 16th-century Torre del Tajo perched above the Atlantic. The signposted path starts just behind Hotel La Breña at the eastern end of Los Caños de Meca and emerges by Barbate's fishing port; it can also be accessed from car parks along the A2233 between Caños and Barbate.