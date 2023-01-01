Just below the castle is a lookout guarded by this statue of a woman dressed in Vejer's cloak-like, all-black traditional dress, the cobijada, which covers the entire body except the right eye. Despite its similarities to Islamic clothing, the cobijada is believed to be of 16th- or 17th-century Christian origin; it was banned in the 1930s and, after the civil war, few women had managed to hang on to their full outfits. Today it appears only for local festivities.
Estatua de la Cobijada
Vejer de la Frontera
