Estatua de la Cobijada

Just below the castle is a lookout guarded by this statue of a woman dressed in Vejer's cloak-like, all-black traditional dress, the cobijada, which covers the entire body except the right eye. Despite its similarities to Islamic clothing, the cobijada is believed to be of 16th- or 17th-century Christian origin; it was banned in the 1930s and, after the civil war, few women had managed to hang on to their full outfits. Today it appears only for local festivities.