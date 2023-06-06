Vejer de la Frontera

Vejer – the jaw drops, the eyes blink, the eloquent adjectives dry up. Looming moodily atop a rocky hill above the busy N340, 50km south of Cádiz, this serene, compact white town is something very special. Yes, there’s a labyrinth of twisting old-town streets plus some serendipitous viewpoints, a ruined castle, a surprisingly elaborate culinary scene, a smattering of exquisitely dreamy hotels and a tangible Moorish influence. But Vejer has something else: an air of magic and mystery, an imperceptible touch of duende (spirit).

  • Walls

    Walls

    Vejer de la Frontera

    Enclosing the 40,000-sq-metre old town, Vejer’s imposing 15th-century walls are particularly visible between the Arco de la Puerta Cerrada (of 11th- or…

  • Estatua de la Cobijada

    Estatua de la Cobijada

    Vejer de la Frontera

    Just below the castle is a lookout guarded by this statue of a woman dressed in Vejer's cloak-like, all-black traditional dress, the cobijada, which…

  • Museo de Vejer

    Museo de Vejer

    Vejer de la Frontera

    Housed in a 17th- to 18th-century mansion, Vejer's museum has a small, impressive history and archaeology collection, running from the area's early…

  • Castillo

    Castillo

    Vejer de la Frontera

    Vejer's much-reworked castle, once home of the Duques de Medina Sidonia, dates from the 10th or 11th century. You can wander through the Moorish entrance…

  • Iglesia del Divino Salvador

    Iglesia del Divino Salvador

    Vejer de la Frontera

    Built atop an earlier mosque, this unusual church is 14th-century Mudéjar at the altar end and 16th-century Gothic at the other. In the late afternoon the…

  • Iglesia de la Concepción

    Iglesia de la Concepción

    Vejer de la Frontera

    This 16th-century Renaissance church houses Vejer's Museo de Costumbres y Tradiciones, with displays highlighting local history and culture, including a…

  • Casa del Mayorazgo

    Casa del Mayorazgo

    Vejer de la Frontera

    If the door’s open, pop into this private 18th-century house to find two stunning flower-filled patios (home to 450 potted plants!) and one of just three…

  • Plaza de España

    Plaza de España

    Vejer de la Frontera

    With its elaborate 20th-century, Seville-tiled fountain and perfectly white town hall, Vejer's palm-studded, cafe-filled Plaza de España is a favourite…

Latest stories from Vejer de la Frontera

Taste the best of Cádiz: seafood, sherry and southern Spanish cuisine

Sep 18, 2019 • 7 min read

