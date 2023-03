Housed in a 17th- to 18th-century mansion, Vejer's museum has a small, impressive history and archaeology collection, running from the area's early Paleolithic inhabitants to Roman and Moorish times to the civil war. Highlights include a Visigothic sarcophagus from the 6th or 7th century CE and a hand-painted Iberian urn dating to between the 4th and 2nd centuries BCE.