Bodegas Osborne

Creator of the legendary black-bull logo still exhibited on life-size billboards all over Spain (now without the name), Osborne is El Puerto's best-known sherry winery. Set up by an Englishman, Thomas Osborne Mann, in 1772, it remains one of Spain's oldest companies run continuously by the same family.

The bodega offers tours with tastings at 10am (English), 11am (German) and noon (Spanish; plus 7.30pm in summer); book ahead. Some visits include sampling Huelva's much-lauded Cinco Jotas jamón.

The on-site Toro Tapas restaurant is excellent.