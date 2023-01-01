Playa de la Caleta

Hugging the western side of the Barrio de la Viña, this small, popular golden city beach catches the eye with its mock-Moorish balneario (bathhouse). It's flanked by two forts: the Castillo de San Sebastián, for centuries a military installation, and the star-shaped Castillo de Santa Catalina, built after the 1596 Anglo-Dutch sacking of the city and with a 1683 chapel.

Mimicking Ursula Andress in Dr. No, Halle Berry famously strode out of the sea here in an orange bikini in the 2002 James Bond film Die Another Day.