An intriguing, evocative bodega, not only for its extra-aged sherries (at least 20, mostly 30 years old) but also because it houses the Colección Joaquín Rivero, a private 14th- to 19th-century Spanish art collection that includes important works by Goya, Velázquez, El Greco and Zurbarán. Tours (1½ hours; in English, Spanish or German) require bookings and include a tasting session, and are well worth splashing out on.