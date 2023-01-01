Centro Andaluz de Flamenco

Both architecturally intriguing – note the entrance's original 15th-century Mudéjar artesonado (ceiling of interlaced beams with decorative inserts) and the intricate baroque courtyard – and a fantastic flamenco resource, this unique centre holds thousands of print and musical works. Flamenco videos are screened between 9.30am and 1.30pm, and staff provide lists of the city's many flamenco-hosting tabancos and peñas (small private clubs), plus information on upcoming performances and classes in flamenco dance and song.