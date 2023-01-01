Parque Nacional de Doñana

Established in 1969, this 54,251-hectare national park is one of Europe's largest and most important, sheltering a huge variety of flora and fauna. The park's vast wetlands are home to flamingos, herons and other birds in summer, while also serving as a wintering ground for half a million migrating ducks, geese and other waterfowl. The park encompasses a wide array of additional habitats, including beaches, dunes and woodlands, offering protection to deer, wild boar and the elusive Iberian lynx.