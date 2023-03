Now run by the eighth generation, family-owned 1792-founded Bodegas Hidalgo still produces the famed La Gitana manzanillas that made its name, along with VORS sherries such as a small-scale amontillado. Detailed two-hour introductory tours are outstanding, while specialised visits include sunset tastings among the vines (€40) and summer night tours (€35).

The smart patio restaurant EntreBotas puts the spotlight on local produce and, of course, sherry.