At the top of Calle Cuesta de Belén you'll spot this beautiful neo-Mudéjar old-town palace, built as a 19th-century summer home for the aristocratic Montpensier family. Washed in horizontal red and yellow stripes, it's now Sanlúcar’s town hall; you can only visit the gardens.

From central Plaza del Cabildo, cross Calle Ancha and head up Calle Bretones, which becomes Calle Cuesta de Belén.