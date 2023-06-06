Shop
Sanlúcar is one of those lesser-known Andalucian towns that pleasantly surprise. Firstly, there’s the gastronomy: Sanlúcar cooks up some of the region's best seafood on a hallowed waterside strip called Bajo de Guía. Secondly, Sanlúcar's unique location at the northern tip of the esteemed Sherry Triangle enables its earthy bodegas, nestled in the somnolent, monument-strewn old town, to produce the much-admired one-of-a-kind manzanilla. Thirdly, plonked at the mouth of the Río Guadalquivir estuary, Sanlúcar provides a quieter, less touristed entry point into the ethereal Parque Nacional de Doñana than the more popular western access points in Huelva province.
Sanlúcar de Barrameda
Now run by the eighth generation, family-owned 1792-founded Bodegas Hidalgo still produces the famed La Gitana manzanillas that made its name, along with…
Sanlúcar de Barrameda
Just off the old town's Calle Caballeros, this rambling palace was the home of the Duques de Medina Sidonia, the aristocratic family that once owned more…
Sanlúcar de Barrameda
At the top of Calle Cuesta de Belén you'll spot this beautiful neo-Mudéjar old-town palace, built as a 19th-century summer home for the aristocratic…
Iglesia de Nuestra Señora de la O
Sanlúcar de Barrameda
Fronting Calle Caballeros, this medieval church stands out among Sanlúcar’s many others for its elaborate 1360s Gothic-Mudéjar portal and its rich…
Sanlúcar de Barrameda
With its Barrio Alto 1821-founded bodega, Barbadillo was the first family to bottle Sanlúcar's famous manzanilla and also produces one of Spain’s most…
Sanlúcar de Barrameda
Surrounded by Barbadillo bodegas, Sanlúcar’s restored 15th-century castle has sprawling views across the Guadalquivir delta from its hexagonal Torre del…
Sanlúcar de Barrameda
Within the old town's Bodegas Barbadillo complex, this 19th-century building houses a fascinating museum tracing the two-century history of Sanlúcar's…
Sep 18, 2019 • 7 min read
