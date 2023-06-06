Sanlúcar de Barrameda

Spain, Andalusia, Sanlucar de Barrameda, Cadiz district, Barbadillo winery

Getty Images

Sanlúcar is one of those lesser-known Andalucian towns that pleasantly surprise. Firstly, there’s the gastronomy: Sanlúcar cooks up some of the region's best seafood on a hallowed waterside strip called Bajo de Guía. Secondly, Sanlúcar's unique location at the northern tip of the esteemed Sherry Triangle enables its earthy bodegas, nestled in the somnolent, monument-strewn old town, to produce the much-admired one-of-a-kind manzanilla. Thirdly, plonked at the mouth of the Río Guadalquivir estuary, Sanlúcar provides a quieter, less touristed entry point into the ethereal Parque Nacional de Doñana than the more popular western access points in Huelva province.

  • Bodegas Hidalgo–La Gitana

    Sanlúcar de Barrameda

    Now run by the eighth generation, family-owned 1792-founded Bodegas Hidalgo still produces the famed La Gitana manzanillas that made its name, along with…

  • Palacio de los Guzmán

    Sanlúcar de Barrameda

    Just off the old town's Calle Caballeros, this rambling palace was the home of the Duques de Medina Sidonia, the aristocratic family that once owned more…

  • Palacio de Orleans y Borbón

    Sanlúcar de Barrameda

    At the top of Calle Cuesta de Belén you'll spot this beautiful neo-Mudéjar old-town palace, built as a 19th-century summer home for the aristocratic…

  • Iglesia de Nuestra Señora de la O

    Sanlúcar de Barrameda

    Fronting Calle Caballeros, this medieval church stands out among Sanlúcar’s many others for its elaborate 1360s Gothic-Mudéjar portal and its rich…

  • Bodegas Barbadillo

    Sanlúcar de Barrameda

    With its Barrio Alto 1821-founded bodega, Barbadillo was the first family to bottle Sanlúcar's famous manzanilla and also produces one of Spain’s most…

  • Castillo de Santiago

    Sanlúcar de Barrameda

    Surrounded by Barbadillo bodegas, Sanlúcar’s restored 15th-century castle has sprawling views across the Guadalquivir delta from its hexagonal Torre del…

  • Museo de la Manzanilla

    Sanlúcar de Barrameda

    Within the old town's Bodegas Barbadillo complex, this 19th-century building houses a fascinating museum tracing the two-century history of Sanlúcar's…

Latest stories from Sanlúcar de Barrameda

Taste the best of Cádiz: seafood, sherry and southern Spanish cuisine

Sep 18, 2019 • 7 min read

