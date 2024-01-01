Basílica de Nuestra Señora de la Merced

Jerez de la Frontera

LoginSave

This 15th- to 17th-century church, with a sand-coloured baroque exterior, is home to the patron saint of Jerez, Nuestra Señora de la Merced (Our Lady of Mercy).

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Tasting room in Bodega Tradicion, Jerez de la Frontera, Andalusia, Spain.

    Bodegas Tradición

    0.07 MILES

    An intriguing, evocative bodega, not only for its extra-aged sherries (at least 20, mostly 30 years old) but also because it houses the Colección Joaquín…

  • Aerial view of cathedral and village

    Catedral de Cádiz

    13.64 MILES

    Cádiz' beautiful yellow-domed cathedral is an impressively proportioned baroque-neoclassical construction, best appreciated from seafront Campo del Sur in…

  • Phoenician Hall in Museo de Cadiz.

    Museo de Cádiz

    13.37 MILES

    Admittedly a little dusty, the Museo de Cádiz is the province's top museum. Stars of the ground-floor archaeology section are two Phoenician marble…

  • El Puerto de Santa Maria, Spain - August 20, 2008: View of the Osborne Bodega (Bodega El Tiro) with a bull statue in the foreground, El Puerto de Santa Maria, Cadiz Province, Andalusia, Spain, Western Europe.

    Bodegas Osborne

    7.82 MILES

    Creator of the legendary black-bull logo still exhibited on life-size billboards all over Spain (now without the name), Osborne is El Puerto's best-known…

  • Landscape of Donana National Park in Huelva, Andalusia, Spain.

    Parque Nacional de Doñana

    27.77 MILES

    Established in 1969, this 54,251-hectare national park is one of Europe's largest and most important, sheltering a huge variety of flora and fauna. The…

  • Jerez de la Frontera, Cathedral of San Salvador

    Catedral de San Salvador

    0.41 MILES

    Echoes of Seville colour Jerez' dramatic cathedral, a surprisingly harmonious mix of baroque, neoclassical and Gothic styles. Standout features are its…

  • La Caleta Beach and Balneario de la Palma Building - Cadiz, Andalusia, Spain.

    Playa de la Caleta

    13.95 MILES

    Hugging the western side of the Barrio de la Viña, this small, popular golden city beach catches the eye with its mock-Moorish balneario (bathhouse). It's…

  • Beach bars and customers on Playa de la Victoria.

    Playa de la Victoria

    14.94 MILES

    An enjoyable walk/jog along the promenade from the Barrio de Santa María, this fine, wide strip of Atlantic sand, with summer beach bars, starts 1km south…

View more attractions

Nearby Jerez de la Frontera attractions

1. Bodegas Tradición

0.07 MILES

An intriguing, evocative bodega, not only for its extra-aged sherries (at least 20, mostly 30 years old) but also because it houses the Colección Joaquín…

2. Iglesia de San Mateo

0.14 MILES

Founded by Alfonso X El Sabio, this 14th- to 16th-century Gothic church is one of Jerez' oldest.

3. Museo Arqueológico

0.14 MILES

In the Santiago quarter, Jerez' modern archaeology museum houses fascinating local relics dating from Paleolithic to 20th-century times. Grab a detailed…

4. Centro Andaluz de Flamenco

0.22 MILES

Both architecturally intriguing – note the entrance's original 15th-century Mudéjar artesonado (ceiling of interlaced beams with decorative inserts) and…

5. Catedral de San Salvador

0.41 MILES

Echoes of Seville colour Jerez' dramatic cathedral, a surprisingly harmonious mix of baroque, neoclassical and Gothic styles. Standout features are its…

7. Antiguo Cabildo

0.48 MILES

A couple of blocks northeast of Jerez' cathedral stands the handsome 16th-century old town hall.

8. Alcázar

0.5 MILES

Jerez' muscular yet elegant 11th- or 12th-century fortress is one of Andalucía's best-preserved Almohad-era relics. It's notable for its octagonal tower,…