Jerez de la Frontera

The Patio at Bodega Tradicion, Jerez de la Frontera, Andalucia, Spain.

Yadid Levy

Overview

Stand down, all other claimants. Jerez, as most savvy Hispanophiles know, is Andalucía. It just doesn’t broadcast it in the way that Seville and Granada do. Jerez is the capital of Andalucian horse culture, stop one on the famed Sherry Triangle and – cue protestations from Cádiz and Seville – the cradle of Spanish flamenco. The bulería (flamenco songs), Jerez’ jokey, tongue-in-cheek antidote to Seville’s tragic soleá, was first concocted in the legendary Roma barrios of Santiago and San Miguel. But Jerez is also a vibrant modern Andalucian city, where fashion brands live in old palaces and stylishly outfitted businesspeople sit down to distinctly contemporary cuisine between glasses of fino at bubbly tabancos (simple taverns serving sherry).

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Tasting room in Bodega Tradicion, Jerez de la Frontera, Andalusia, Spain.

    Bodegas Tradición

    Jerez de la Frontera

    An intriguing, evocative bodega, not only for its extra-aged sherries (at least 20, mostly 30 years old) but also because it houses the Colección Joaquín…

  • Jerez de la Frontera, Cathedral of San Salvador

    Catedral de San Salvador

    Jerez de la Frontera

    Echoes of Seville colour Jerez' dramatic cathedral, a surprisingly harmonious mix of baroque, neoclassical and Gothic styles. Standout features are its…

  • Alcázar

    Alcázar

    Jerez de la Frontera

    Jerez' muscular yet elegant 11th- or 12th-century fortress is one of Andalucía's best-preserved Almohad-era relics. It's notable for its octagonal tower,…

  • Centro Andaluz de Flamenco

    Centro Andaluz de Flamenco

    Jerez de la Frontera

    Both architecturally intriguing – note the entrance's original 15th-century Mudéjar artesonado (ceiling of interlaced beams with decorative inserts) and…

  • Bodegas González–Byass

    Bodegas González–Byass

    Jerez de la Frontera

    Home to the famous Tío Pepe brand, 1835-founded González–Byass is one of Jerez' biggest sherry houses, just west of the Alcázar. There are several daily…

  • Iglesia de San Miguel

    Iglesia de San Miguel

    Jerez de la Frontera

    Built between the 15th and 18th centuries, this richly adorned church blends Gothic, Renaissance and baroque architecture, and was modelled on Seville…

  • Museo Arqueológico

    Museo Arqueológico

    Jerez de la Frontera

    In the Santiago quarter, Jerez' modern archaeology museum houses fascinating local relics dating from Paleolithic to 20th-century times. Grab a detailed…

  • Bodegas Sandeman

    Bodegas Sandeman

    Jerez de la Frontera

    Three or four daily tours (no bookings needed) each in English, Spanish and German, and one in French, all including three-sherry tastings; the website…

Articles

Latest stories from Jerez de la Frontera

A white boat moored on a beach, with a jetty to the left and a stone structure to the right; out to sea is a dramatic peaked island.

Beaches

The spirit of southern Spain: reasons to visit Andalucia

Sep 27, 2019 • 6 min read

