Yadid Levy
Stand down, all other claimants. Jerez, as most savvy Hispanophiles know, is Andalucía. It just doesn’t broadcast it in the way that Seville and Granada do. Jerez is the capital of Andalucian horse culture, stop one on the famed Sherry Triangle and – cue protestations from Cádiz and Seville – the cradle of Spanish flamenco. The bulería (flamenco songs), Jerez’ jokey, tongue-in-cheek antidote to Seville’s tragic soleá, was first concocted in the legendary Roma barrios of Santiago and San Miguel. But Jerez is also a vibrant modern Andalucian city, where fashion brands live in old palaces and stylishly outfitted businesspeople sit down to distinctly contemporary cuisine between glasses of fino at bubbly tabancos (simple taverns serving sherry).
Jerez de la Frontera
An intriguing, evocative bodega, not only for its extra-aged sherries (at least 20, mostly 30 years old) but also because it houses the Colección Joaquín…
Jerez de la Frontera
Echoes of Seville colour Jerez' dramatic cathedral, a surprisingly harmonious mix of baroque, neoclassical and Gothic styles. Standout features are its…
Jerez de la Frontera
Jerez' muscular yet elegant 11th- or 12th-century fortress is one of Andalucía's best-preserved Almohad-era relics. It's notable for its octagonal tower,…
Jerez de la Frontera
Both architecturally intriguing – note the entrance's original 15th-century Mudéjar artesonado (ceiling of interlaced beams with decorative inserts) and…
Jerez de la Frontera
Home to the famous Tío Pepe brand, 1835-founded González–Byass is one of Jerez' biggest sherry houses, just west of the Alcázar. There are several daily…
Jerez de la Frontera
Built between the 15th and 18th centuries, this richly adorned church blends Gothic, Renaissance and baroque architecture, and was modelled on Seville…
Jerez de la Frontera
In the Santiago quarter, Jerez' modern archaeology museum houses fascinating local relics dating from Paleolithic to 20th-century times. Grab a detailed…
Jerez de la Frontera
Three or four daily tours (no bookings needed) each in English, Spanish and German, and one in French, all including three-sherry tastings; the website…
