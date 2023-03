In the Santiago quarter, Jerez' modern archaeology museum houses fascinating local relics dating from Paleolithic to 20th-century times. Grab a detailed audio guide and look especially for the 7th-century-BC Greek bronze helmet found in the Río Guadalete, two cylindrical marble Copper Age idols from the 2nd or 3rd century BC, and a fragment of a rare 15th-century Gothic-Mudéjar mural.