Catedral de Cádiz

Cádiz' beautiful yellow-domed cathedral is an impressively proportioned baroque-neoclassical construction, best appreciated from seafront Campo del Sur in the evening sun. Though commissioned in 1716, the project wasn't finished until 1838, by which time neoclassical elements (the dome, towers and main facade) had diluted architect Vicente Acero's original baroque plan. Highlights within are the intricate wood-carved choir (one of Andalucía's finest) and, in the crypt, the stone tomb of renowned 20th-century gaditano composer Manuel de Falla (1876–1946).

Tickets include audio guides, the religious treasures of the Museo Catedralicio, just east, and a climb up the cathedral's (eastern) Torre del Reloj, with fabulous wraparound old-city views.