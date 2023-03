Cádiz' most ancient church and original cathedral was a Gothic-Mudéjar creation commissioned by Alfonso X El Sabio in 1263, on the site of a former mosque. After suffering serious damage during the 1596 Dutch-British sacking of the city, it was rebuilt in the 18th century. Beyond the restrained facade, its moody interior has a gilded 17th-century baroque main altarpiece, above which rise beautiful vaulted ceilings and arches.