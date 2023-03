An intimate, family-run, 1838-founded sherry bodega, right beside the catamaran dock. Tours (1½ hours) end with a six-wine tasting, which can include tapas and flamenco on request, and run at 11.15am in English and 12.30pm in Spanish Monday to Friday, and at 1pm in both languages on Saturday; evening tours may happen July to September.

The Gutiérrez Colosía family also has a great nearby rustic-chic sherry and tapas bar, Bespoke.