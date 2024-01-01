Fuente de las Galeras Reales

El Puerto de Santa María

LoginSave

Built in 1735, the four-spouted Fountain of the Royal Galleys, by the riverfront, is where America-bound ships drew their water.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Tasting room in Bodega Tradicion, Jerez de la Frontera, Andalusia, Spain.

    Bodegas Tradición

    7.46 MILES

    An intriguing, evocative bodega, not only for its extra-aged sherries (at least 20, mostly 30 years old) but also because it houses the Colección Joaquín…

  • Aerial view of cathedral and village

    Catedral de Cádiz

    6.14 MILES

    Cádiz' beautiful yellow-domed cathedral is an impressively proportioned baroque-neoclassical construction, best appreciated from seafront Campo del Sur in…

  • Phoenician Hall in Museo de Cadiz.

    Museo de Cádiz

    5.89 MILES

    Admittedly a little dusty, the Museo de Cádiz is the province's top museum. Stars of the ground-floor archaeology section are two Phoenician marble…

  • El Puerto de Santa Maria, Spain - August 20, 2008: View of the Osborne Bodega (Bodega El Tiro) with a bull statue in the foreground, El Puerto de Santa Maria, Cadiz Province, Andalusia, Spain, Western Europe.

    Bodegas Osborne

    0.35 MILES

    Creator of the legendary black-bull logo still exhibited on life-size billboards all over Spain (now without the name), Osborne is El Puerto's best-known…

  • El Palmar

    El Palmar

    26.69 MILES

    About 7km northwest of Los Caños, lovely, long El Palmar beach has Andalucía's best board-surfing waves from about October to May. In summer it's busy…

  • Jerez de la Frontera, Cathedral of San Salvador

    Catedral de San Salvador

    7.43 MILES

    Echoes of Seville colour Jerez' dramatic cathedral, a surprisingly harmonious mix of baroque, neoclassical and Gothic styles. Standout features are its…

  • La Caleta Beach and Balneario de la Palma Building - Cadiz, Andalusia, Spain.

    Playa de la Caleta

    6.49 MILES

    Hugging the western side of the Barrio de la Viña, this small, popular golden city beach catches the eye with its mock-Moorish balneario (bathhouse). It's…

  • Beach bars and customers on Playa de la Victoria.

    Playa de la Victoria

    7.54 MILES

    An enjoyable walk/jog along the promenade from the Barrio de Santa María, this fine, wide strip of Atlantic sand, with summer beach bars, starts 1km south…

View more attractions

Nearby El Puerto de Santa María attractions

1. Castillo de San Marcos

0.16 MILES

Heavily restored in the 20th century and now owned by Bodegas Caballero, El Puerto's castle was constructed over an Islamic mosque by Alfonso X El Sabio…

2. Fundación Rafael Alberti

0.24 MILES

Two blocks inland from Plaza Alfonso X El Sabio, this foundation has interesting, thoughtfully displayed exhibits on Rafael Alberti (1902–99), one of…

3. Iglesia Mayor Prioral

0.3 MILES

El Puerto’s most splendid church, the 15th- to 18th-century Iglesia Mayor Prioral dominates Plaza de España with its intricately carved facade.

4. Bodegas Osborne

0.35 MILES

Creator of the legendary black-bull logo still exhibited on life-size billboards all over Spain (now without the name), Osborne is El Puerto's best-known…

5. Bodegas Gutiérrez Colosía

0.43 MILES

An intimate, family-run, 1838-founded sherry bodega, right beside the catamaran dock. Tours (1½ hours) end with a six-wine tasting, which can include…

6. Plaza Real de Toros

0.52 MILES

Four blocks southwest of Plaza de España is El Puerto’s grand Plaza de Toros, built in 1880 with room for 15,000 spectators and still one of Andalucía’s…

7. Playa de la Puntilla

1.19 MILES

A 1.5km walk southwest of central El Puerto, pine-fringed Playa de la Puntilla is the town's most immediately accessible beach. Buses 1 and 2 (€1.20) run…

8. Playa de Valdelagrana

1.41 MILES

Popular Playa de Valdelagrana, on the eastern side of the Río Guadalete, is backed by high-rise hotels and apartments and a strip of bars and restaurants…