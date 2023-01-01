Plaza Real de Toros

Four blocks southwest of Plaza de España is El Puerto’s grand Plaza de Toros, built in 1880 with room for 15,000 spectators and still one of Andalucía’s most important bullrings. Entry is from Calle Valdés. Touring a bullring is not the same as watching a bullfight; if you're happy to support a bullring in this way (which many travellers may not be), it could be a way of learning about this deep-rooted Spanish tradition without actually attending a bullfight.