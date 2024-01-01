Iglesia de la Concepción

This 16th-century Renaissance church houses Vejer's Museo de Costumbres y Tradiciones, with displays highlighting local history and culture, including a section on the town's distinctive traditional women's dress, the cobijada (a black garment covering everything but one eye).
