Iglesia de la Concepción

Vejer de la Frontera

This 16th-century Renaissance church houses Vejer's Museo de Costumbres y Tradiciones, with displays highlighting local history and culture, including a section on the town's distinctive traditional women's dress, the cobijada (a black garment covering everything but one eye).

1. Castillo

0.03 MILES

Vejer's much-reworked castle, once home of the Duques de Medina Sidonia, dates from the 10th or 11th century. You can wander through the Moorish entrance…

2. Iglesia del Divino Salvador

0.05 MILES

Built atop an earlier mosque, this unusual church is 14th-century Mudéjar at the altar end and 16th-century Gothic at the other. In the late afternoon the…

3. Estatua de la Cobijada

0.05 MILES

Just below the castle is a lookout guarded by this statue of a woman dressed in Vejer's cloak-like, all-black traditional dress, the cobijada, which…

4. Museo de Vejer

0.08 MILES

Housed in a 17th- to 18th-century mansion, Vejer's museum has a small, impressive history and archaeology collection, running from the area's early…

5. Plaza de España

0.09 MILES

With its elaborate 20th-century, Seville-tiled fountain and perfectly white town hall, Vejer's palm-studded, cafe-filled Plaza de España is a favourite…

6. Casa del Mayorazgo

0.1 MILES

If the door’s open, pop into this private 18th-century house to find two stunning flower-filled patios (home to 450 potted plants!) and one of just three…

7. Walls

0.12 MILES

Enclosing the 40,000-sq-metre old town, Vejer’s imposing 15th-century walls are particularly visible between the Arco de la Puerta Cerrada (of 11th- or…