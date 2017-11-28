Private Day Trip from Marrakech to Essaouira City

After departing from Marrakech on a private tour you will be personally transported through the vast and breath-taking Moroccan landscape to Essaouira. On the journey you may see a few scattered villages and some camels, sheep and goats grazing in the countryside. The vegetation then changes to Argan trees that only grow in the wild and which provide berries for local goats to eat. If you wish it is possible to stop for oil tasting in a small cooperative run by local women, where the Argan oil is extracted from the trees, this multi-purpose oil is very famous for its uses in cooking and also in cosmetics. Nearby you can gaze at a panoramic view of Essaouira, a charming and artistic blue and white town. Once you arrive to Essaouira you can explore its peculiar wonders at your leisure. Stroll along the quays, where you can watch fishermen unloading their catch of the day and fishing boats coming back to shore, or enjoy the many good restaurants at the part and dine on fresh fish and seafood.Essaouira is a picturesque and divers town where you can explore the historic ramparts and visit the Medina full of local artists selling their crafts made of thuya wood. The ramparts will give you an insight in to how this old seaport village was armed against the threat of invasion. Parquetry still remains a traditional speciality of Essaouira, and another beautiful attraction of the region is its tranquil beach, where you could easily spend a relaxing and peaceful afternoon.