Essaouira Full-Day from Marrakech with Walking Tour, Argan Oil
Morning departure from Marrakech in a small-group tour you will be personally transported through the vast and breath-taking Moroccan landscape to Essaouira. On the journey you may see a few scattered villages and some camels, sheep and goats grazing in the countryside.The vegetation then changes to Argan trees that only grow in the wild and which provide berries for local goats to eat. If you wish it is possible to stop for oil tasting in a small cooperative run by local women, where the Argan oil is extracted from the trees, this multi-purpose oil is very famous for its uses in cooking and also in cosmetics.Nearby you can gaze at a panoramic view of Essaouira, a charming and artistic blue and white town. Once you arrive to Essaouira you can explore its peculiar wonders at your leisure. Stroll along the quays, where you can watch fishermen unloading their catch of the day and fishing boats coming back to shore, or enjoy the many good restaurants at the part and dine on fresh fish and seafood. Essaouira is a picturesque and divers town where you can explore the historic ramparts and visit the Medina full of local artists selling their crafts made of thuya wood. The ramparts will give you an insight in to how this old seaport village was armed against the threat of invasion. Parquetry still remains a traditional speciality of Essaouira, and another beautiful attraction of the region is its tranquil beach, where you could easily spend a relaxing and peaceful afternoon.
Private Day Trip from Marrakech to Essaouira City
Essaouira Day Trip from Marrakech
You'll start your tour at 8am in Marrakech, with a pick-up from your hotel or central meeting location. From there, you'll travel 3 hours to the city of Essaouira. you'll be able to explore the ancient city walls that still stand after hundreds of years, the souks (bazaars), the beautiful Moulay el Hassan square, and the old medina (listed as a UNESCO heritage site). You'll have time for lunch in the middle of the day, with plenty of restaurant choices (with lots of fresh fish available) - at own expense.You'll head back to Marrakech in the late afternoon, with an arrival back to your hotel / meeting location around 7pm.
Experience Essaouira: Food and Art Walking Tour
Meet your guide at Bab Sba in the late morning to begin your 3-hour food and art tour of Essaouira. This fascinating city often flies under the radar of visitors, and so the streets are filled with authentic cultural delights just waiting to be discovered.Start with a visit to the oldest pastry shop in the city, and sample traditional Moroccan pastries made with time-honored family recipes. Continue walking onto the city ramparts. These fortifications offer a glimpse into how the old seaport village was once protected against invasion. Stop at an old watchtower, and enjoy panoramic views from a little-known lookout point away from the tourist crowds. Gaze out at the city as your guide points out all the must-see landmarks.Next, make your way into the center of all the action: the Medina of Essaouira. This UNESCO World Heritage-listed area is an outstanding example of late-18th-century fortifications in Morocco. Wander around the colorful souks and meet local artists to check out their art. After getting your art fix, head to the bustling seaside fish market, where fishermen haul in their daily catch. Sit side-by-side with locals at a wooden table for a savory lunch of grilled fish (usually sardines, a local favorite). For dessert, head to a shop just outside the medina to try a typical Moroccan treat. Then, wash it down with a cup of aromatic tea at a traditional herbalist's shop. Your tour ends near Bab Doukkala. Your guide will be happy to give you recommendations on other things to do and see in Essaouira, or offer directions back to your hotel.
Private Day Tour to Essaouira from Marrakech
Pick up from your hotel or preference location at 8:30am. Depart Marrakech toward Essaouira through the working farms and the valleys filled with olive trees and orange groves. Stop at Chichaoua for a break or coffee.You continue driving through the Argan trees with stops for pictures.These special trees are valued for their nutritive, cosmetic, and medicinal properties. A relic species from the Tertiary age, is extremely well adapted to drought and other environmentally difficult conditions of southwestern Morocco, and while now endangered, under the protection of UNESCO.Arrive in Essaouira around 11:30am, where you will meet your local guide who will take you to visit the old Medina for a couple of hours walking through the streets with its unique feeling, you'll be able to trace Portuguese, French and Berber architecture. Its whitewashed houses, cool breezes, relaxed atmosphere along with its friendly cafes, numerous craftsmen and the delicious fresh fish. After lunch in the Medina. You will have free time to explore and to walk along the Medina and beach on your own.Late afternoon drive back to Marrakech and end of the tour around 7pm.
Marrakech to Essaouira Day Trip
You will be picked up from Marrakech in the morning to start your journey to Essaouira. Stop for a coffee break followed by a visit to a women's argan oil co-operative on the way. Arrive in Essaouira and set out for a city tour.Visit the skala, famous for its rows of gigantic cannons that faces out to the Atlantic ocean. Tour a municipal market, visit the jewellery district and discover Moroccan craft shops in the medina. There are plenty of fine seafood restaurants in the city to choose from for your lunch (own expense).After your break, resume your tour and explore the main square, which is just across the port and where most cafes, patisseries and restaurants are located. The rest of the day is spent at leisure for you to enjoy the charm of this resort before making your way back to Marrakech in the evening, where your tour will end.