You might recognise the ramparts of the 18th-century Skala de la Ville. They, along with the hulking Bastion Nord, had a starring role in Game of Thrones as Astapor. In real life these ramparts protected the medina from the crashing Atlantic waves, and its row of 19 bronze cannons from a host of seafaring marauders. Today – tourists aside – it’s a peaceful place to take in the ocean views and a prime sunset-watching spot.